When Geno Smith is looking at his iPad, chances are he’s binge-watching.

No, he’s not viewing episode after episode of some TV series. He’s binge-watching Brett Favre, and that’s connected to the reason he signed on to be part of the Giants’ quarterback depth chart.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was the Packers tight ends coach from 2006-2011. So he’s familiar with Favre.

“Brett Favre is probably my favorite quarterback of all time,” Smith told the New York Post. “To have a coach who coached him and saw his talents live was something I wanted. I’ve got a bunch of film on Favre in my iPad. I watch him all the time. We run pretty much similar plays here.”

Smith went 12-18 as a starting quarterback with 28 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions in four years with the Jets. During that time, there was rarely a clear-cut starting quarterback on the team. MetLife Stadium’s other NFL tenant has one, and Smith says that Manning’s mentorship is another reason he joined the Giants as a free agent.

“When I got to the Jets, I didn’t have a mentor or anybody who could show me the ropes,” Smith said. “So to have that with Eli here and have an opportunity to continue to compete and get better and be on a winning team, I’m totally fine with that.”

Smith turns 27 in October. He’s not going to turn into Favre or Manning. His ceiling at this point, if he can even make the Giants roster in 2017, is probably a long career as a backup quarterback.