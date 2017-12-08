Fans can really be savage, and they sometimes cross the line.

A Giants fan falls into that category, after what he recently did. Geno Smith’s father recently said that he received a phone call last week from the fan who threatened his life, which is terrible.

Geno Smith's father on the shocking phone call he received shortly after it was announced that his son would start vs. the Raiders: "He was like, 'Your son better not start or we're going to kill you.'" https://t.co/y11uIMxcZy — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 8, 2017

Smith also added that the phone call came from a Missouri area code, and he did later receive another call in the wake of Ben McAdoo’s firing.

Still, this news is tough to digest, as it’s absolutely sickening what lengths some fans will go to to “support” their team.