This season’s matchups between George Mason and St. Joseph’s have been as thrilling as it gets.

Last month, Otis Livingston drained a buzzer-beater from Steph Curry-range to sink the Hawks, and Wednesday’s contest was just as entertaining.

This time, Livingston lost the ball late in the game, and it looked like the Hawks were going to emerge victorious. It, however, bounced to Ian Boyd, who calmly picked it up and drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer for the win.

IAN!!!!!!!!!!!!! ONIONS! The Patriots WIN at the horn, AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/UGq7l0wlgD — Mason Basketball (@MasonMBB) February 22, 2018

Great win for the Patriots — brutal loss for the Hawks.