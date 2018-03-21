A Georgia linebacker managed to pull off an incredible feat at his Pro Day on Wednesday.

It happened when Roquan Smith was participating in a pass-rushing drill at the University of Georgia’s Pro Day, with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watching intently alongside him. Smith lunged forward and destroyed the tackling dummy — even managing to nearly knock down the person holding it — which Belichick found funny.

That’s when he actually cracked a smile — during a drill, nonetheless, which is something we rarely see Belichick do on the field.

The Patriots even seemed to find it amusing, as they posted this reaction as a reply to the initial tweet.

🙂🙂🙂 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 22, 2018

That was truly a Kodak moment.