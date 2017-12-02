Georgia got revenge against Auburn in a big way on Saturday.

The Bulldogs destroyed the Tigers, 28-7, in the SEC Championship Game, and will likely find itself in the College Football playoff as a result of the big win.

Being that these two teams are rivals, trash talk on the field is common when they square off. That was on display late in the game, when Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin hauled in a catch for a successful two-point conversion. Godwin was covered by Tigers defensive back Javaris Davis on the play, but managed to disengage from his opponent and hauled in the football.

The Bulldogs receiver then made sure to let Davis know about it afterward, too, as he was seen staring the Tigers defensive back down for a long time in the end zone afterwards.