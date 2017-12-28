Christmas is a time for spending time with family and loved ones, immersing yourself in presents and foods and relaxing. Why not add another layer of fun, by taking part in a game of bingo that will last the whole day?

Created by Paddy Power Bingo, the experts in online bingo, this card has everything likely to take part on the day. From pigs in blankets, Christmas movies, mince pies and the Queens Christmas speech, this card is a good way to get the whole family involved during the festivities.