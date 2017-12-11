Giancarlo Stanton appears to be thrilled to be out of Miami, after being traded to the Yankees.

Not only did Stanton have the opportunity to essentially choose where he wanted to be traded, but he also got to part ways with one of the most dysfunctional organizations in all of sports. And now, in the wake of Derek Jeter’s group owning the team, the rebuild appears to be in full effect, and Stanton wanted nothing to do with it.

Stanton took to Instagram on Monday and appeared to thank the fans and the Marlins organization for their support — at least that’s how it started. But then Stanton continued on about the “rollercoaster” and “unprofessional, circus times there,” which were clear shots at the team’s front office.

This was a bit surprising, as, at the end of the day, Stanton got what he wanted. He could’ve just rode off into the sunset and been content that he got his way, but instead chose to rip the organization that drafted him on the way out.