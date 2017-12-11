Giancarlo Stanton appears to be thrilled to be out of Miami, after being traded to the Yankees.
Not only did Stanton have the opportunity to essentially choose where he wanted to be traded, but he also got to part ways with one of the most dysfunctional organizations in all of sports. And now, in the wake of Derek Jeter’s group owning the team, the rebuild appears to be in full effect, and Stanton wanted nothing to do with it.
Stanton took to Instagram on Monday and appeared to thank the fans and the Marlins organization for their support — at least that’s how it started. But then Stanton continued on about the “rollercoaster” and “unprofessional, circus times there,” which were clear shots at the team’s front office.
Thank you to the Marlins Organization & the amazing city of Miami! The city that adopted me at 17 with open arms. I’ve loved this place over the years and it will always be special to me. I appreciate All my teammates & coaching Staff that battled day in and day out I feel for u fans, you’ve stuck with me as we’ve shared some roller coaster years. I’ve always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional , circus times there! Regardless of the Ups&downs, I’ve grown n learned a lot as a Person/Player. So for that I give thanks, I hope there are better days in Miami . The city & the people are too great not to be! Stay positive & much love ! ————————————— As for NEW YORK CITY !!! I am officially a YANKEE🔥🔥 I can’t wait to spark this new chapter in my life, & keeping it Lit 🗽
This was a bit surprising, as, at the end of the day, Stanton got what he wanted. He could’ve just rode off into the sunset and been content that he got his way, but instead chose to rip the organization that drafted him on the way out.