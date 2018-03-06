Posted byon
Yankees new slugger Giancarlo Stanton already seems to be enjoying the Big Apple, and everything that comes along with playing there.
Stanton recently hooked up with Men’s Health magazine, for a photo shoot and lengthy piece about his MLB career up to this point.
It’s safe to say he didn’t take time off from his training regimen during the offseason, judging by how ripped he is. Check out some of the highlights from his photo shoot.
Here’s what the cover looks like.
Calm down, ladies.