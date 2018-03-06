Yankees new slugger Giancarlo Stanton already seems to be enjoying the Big Apple, and everything that comes along with playing there.

Stanton recently hooked up with Men’s Health magazine, for a photo shoot and lengthy piece about his MLB career up to this point.

It’s safe to say he didn’t take time off from his training regimen during the offseason, judging by how ripped he is. Check out some of the highlights from his photo shoot.

Here’s what the cover looks like.

New team, same muscles.@Giancarlo818, the latest @Yankees slugger, is our cover guy for April — just in time for baseball season. See how he became @MLB's reigning home run king: https://t.co/21cdIsyK0L pic.twitter.com/Cfs5XkDXCU — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) March 6, 2018

Calm down, ladies.