Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton made his first career start in left field in an exhibition game on Sunday, and it did not go well.

Stanton, who has never played the position, was asked to track down a number of deep fly balls during the spring training game against the Rays, and it was pretty clear that it was a new role for him.

The misplays started in the second inning, when Stanton was attempting to catch a fly ball off the bat of Jake Bauers, which was headed for the warning track. Stanton appeared to lose the ball in the sun, resulting in it bouncing off his glove, and the Rays prospect ending up with a double.

Left Field 1, Stanton 0 pic.twitter.com/HKemlhdlNZ — Andrew (@Andrew_Rotondi) March 4, 2018

Then, later, in the fourth inning, Kevin Kiermaier crushed a fly ball toward the warning track, which Stanton also misplayed. He got a late start, and the ball flew over his head for a ground-rule double. It was a play he really should have made.

Stanton in left field may not have been the greatest idea. That experiment didn’t go well.