Giancarlo Stanton did everything he could in an attempt to rob Chris Taylor of a possible home run in Sunday’s game, as he really gave it his all.

That includes his glove, which he “donated” to whatever lies behind the outfield wall.

Stanton took flight in an attempt to rob Taylor, but missed the ball, which ended up bouncing off the wall, leading to a triple. As for Stanton’s glove, it was sent over the wall.

Giancarlo Stanton lost his glove over the wall 😮 pic.twitter.com/LUMzJo4WvE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 16, 2017

Stanton was quickly given a replacement glove.

Hopefully he eventually got it back, as players are very superstitious about bats and gloves.