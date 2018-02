Giannis Antetokounmpo is a giant, but a big baller he is not, apparently.

The Greek Freak signed autographs for a number of fans before Monday’s game against the Nets, which was a pretty cool thing to do. Not only that, he also gave a fan his sweatshirt.

There was some shade involved, though. Notice the fan was wearing a Big Baller Brand hoodie when Antetokounmpo draped his over it to cover the BBB logo.

Giannis greets hundreds of Greeks after yesterday's game in New York!!#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/AQw615D8cL — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 5, 2018

I’m a big fan of the upgrade — it’s a good look for the young hoops aficionado.