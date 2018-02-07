Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down arguably the best dunk of the NBA season so far on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo showed just how athletic he is, after Khris Middleton came up with a steal and then ran the break. The Bucks had a two-on-one, and Middleton unselfishly lobbed the ball up to Antetokounmpo. Tim Hardaway Jr. stood between The Greek Freak and the basket, and that was unfortunate for him. Antetokounmpo jumped over him and slammed the ball home.

The Greek Freak jumps OVER Hardaway Jr!! pic.twitter.com/auLCHgf79v — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 7, 2018

Let’s watch it in slow-mo.

The Giannis dunk in slo-mo is AMAZING (via @GrantGoldman) pic.twitter.com/ndIumdYlIq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 7, 2018

That is amazing.