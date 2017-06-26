Giannis Antetokounmpo already has the Milwaukee Bucks thinking big things next year after a trip to the playoffs with a depleted roster.

The Greek Freak himself has his eyes on Team USA.

Antetokounmpo, all of 22 years old, is coming off a season in which he averaged 22.9 points, 5.4 assists and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and carrying the Bucks, even taking over the superstar role from Jabari Parker.

Now he’s looking to take over the Olympics, as captured by NBA.com:

“I’ll be the next one to beat them. I’ll be waiting for them somewhere,” the Milwaukee Bucks star said before leading a team in an exhibition game involving Greek and foreign players before 15,000 fans at the Athens Olympic Arena on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo made the claim in front of the Greek veterans who last took down Team USA, which happened back in 2005.

To think Antetokounmpo could make it happen again isn’t so wild—he’s young and his incredible set of skills blends well with his jaw-dropping frame that comes in at 6’11” and 222 pounds. The NBA hasn’t really seen anything like it before and Team USA, in time, might not have the defense necessary to contain him.

For Antetokounmpo, a possible status as the NBA’s next big star isn’t enough. Team USA has been put on notice.