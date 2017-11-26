Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may be a large man, as far as his size is concerned, but he’s been known to keep his emotions in check during games, and rarely appears to get angry when on the court.

But what happened during Saturday night’s game against the Jazz really set him off.

Antetokounmpo was seen having some words with Bucks assistant coach Sean Sweeney while seated on the bench in the third quarter. The “Greek Freak” then stood up, stared right at Sweeney and appeared to threaten him in a NSFW manner, which you can see in the video clip below.

Giannis letting his assistant coach know, "I will fuck you up." pic.twitter.com/axI21zNtlV — BALLGOD (@theballgod) November 26, 2017

It’s unclear as to exactly what set Antetokounmpo off, but it’s likely that the Bucks will deal with it internally and move on.