Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defied gravity on Friday night, and you need to see how it happened.

Antetokounmpo took flight from outside the lane, but was challenged near the rim by Heat guard Rodney McGruder while he was in the air. No problem, as Antetokounmpo double-clutched—somehow remaining in the air—and then threw down a monstrous dunk.

How did he stay in the air that long? The Greek Freak is a special player.