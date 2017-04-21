Posted byon
We all know about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ridiculous wingspan, and how much ground he can cover.
And if Norman Powell didn’t know heading into Game 3 of the Raptors-Bucks playoff series, he sure did by the time the game was in the books, because Giannis sent one of his shots into outer space—with his elbow!
Check out the recovery by Giannis and velocity the ball traveled as he swatted the ball with some serious force.
He also did this later in the game, denying DeMar DeRozan at the rim.
The Bucks rebounded in a big way in Game 3 with a 104-77 win, and Giannis continued to be a dominant force in the paint, just like he has been all series.