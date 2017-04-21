We all know about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ridiculous wingspan, and how much ground he can cover.

And if Norman Powell didn’t know heading into Game 3 of the Raptors-Bucks playoff series, he sure did by the time the game was in the books, because Giannis sent one of his shots into outer space—with his elbow!

Check out the recovery by Giannis and velocity the ball traveled as he swatted the ball with some serious force.

The Greek Freak with the NASTY REJECTION!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/3O6u8VLg4B — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2017

He also did this later in the game, denying DeMar DeRozan at the rim.

Giannis Antetokounmpo with the nasty block on DeMar DeRozan! pic.twitter.com/FTo7nffySs — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) April 16, 2017

The Bucks rebounded in a big way in Game 3 with a 104-77 win, and Giannis continued to be a dominant force in the paint, just like he has been all series.