Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has the physical attributes and skill set to potentially develop into one of the most dominant big men the game has ever seen. He just needs the proper coaching and training to take his game to the next level.

It appears as if he’s willing to put in work during the offseason to develop into a superstar, and wants to do so with one particular Lakers legend.

Antetokounmpo recently revealed that he wants to work out with Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles during the offseason, in a conversation with ESPN’s Eric Nehm.

“When I go to that event, I’m going to try to sneak an opportunity to talk to him,” Antetokounmpo said. “I want to ask him if I can come to L.A. to work with him.”

The Greek Freak also added that he not only wants to train with the Black Mamba to work on the physical aspect of his game, but that he also wants to pick Bryant’s brain, to increase his basketball IQ on the court.

“Not to just go out there and work out for two or three weeks, but to grab a dinner and see the way his mind thinks,” he said. “To see if I’m on the right path.

“It’s all about how he thinks. It’s about how they think, how the greats think. How they think about the game. I want to see how he thinks about the game, how he sees the game, how he would play today, would he change something about the way he plays. Obviously, he’s watched me play, and hopefully he can give me some tips.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the two have interacted, as Bryant reportedly sat down with Antetokounmpo and former head coach Jason Kidd after his final game in Milwaukee on Feb. 22, 2016. They spoke about Antetokounmpo’s future, and Bryant had high praise for the Bucks star, specifically regarding his skills, intelligence and potential. We’ll now see if he’s interested to take the time to help the 23-year-old develop into a superstar.