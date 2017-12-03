Giants fans, for the first time in over 13 years, prepared to watch a regular-season game without Eli Manning starting under center for the team.

Manning had previously started at quarterback in 210 consecutive regular-season games, a streak that came to an end on Sunday. Giants fans who attended the game against the Raiders at O.co Coliseum made sure to give Manning plenty of praise for what he’s accomplished over the years, though, as they were seen doing chants to honor the veteran quarterback before the game.

The fans gathered near the tunnel, and could be heard doing “Eli Manning” and “That’s my quarterback!” chants. Check it out in the video below.

We have a #Giants Eli fan section. “Eli Manning!” And “That’s my quarterback!” pic.twitter.com/aikF5rcmBg — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 3, 2017

Even with a 2-9 record, Giants fans are loyal enough to travel across the country and support the quarterback that won them Super Bowl titles in the 2007 and 2011 seasons.