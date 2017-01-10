The New York Giants seem to understand quarterback Eli Manning won’t last forever.

Still, it’s almost odd to hear members of the front office talk about finding the man who will take over for Manning when he decides to hang up the cleats.

Alas, here we are: general manager Jerry Reese talked to ESPN.com’s Jordan Raanan about Manning’s future and how the team has started to look ahead:

“We always think about every position. But Eli is 36, and we have started to think about who is the next quarterback, and who is in line. So we will look into that as we move into the offseason.”

Reese reinforced the idea he thinks Manning has quality years left:

“Thirty-six, I don’t think that is ancient for a quarterback,” Reese said. “I think he is probably on the back nine, but I don’t think that is ancient for a quarterback, and he is taking care of himself really well, and I thought he finished the season strong.”

Alas, detractors will point out Manning had a rather drab year. He completed just 63 percent of his passes with 4,027 yards and 26 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. The yardage and touchdowns were his lowest marks in those categories since 2013 despite attempting 60 more passes this year.

Manning also struggled in the elements against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, throwing one touchdown and interception at a 52.3 completion percentage in the 38-13 loss.

Reese and the front office turning an eye toward the future is simply smart, though expect some pocket of media and fans to blow up if the Giants draft a quarterback this year.