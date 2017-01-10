Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the only Giants player who chooses to put back plenty of drinks after wins or losses in important gains, it seems.

The Giants, who got destroyed 38-13 on Sunday by the Packers, proceeded to take their frustrations out by doing some destroying of their own. And the poor flight attendants working for United Airlines were tasked with cleaning up their mess.

The team flew from Green Bay to Newark, and reportedly trashed the plane, with plenty of alcohol involved. It was so bad that UA Flight 934 was delayed, nearly three hours. The flight was pushed back from a scheduled 8:30 a.m. ET departure to 11:47, and the following announcement first went out about it.

Twitter users then took to social media to explain exactly what happened.

The @Giants wrecked the first class cabin of #United #UA934 causing a 2 hour delay to repair and clean. #thanks pic.twitter.com/aLcr0mHHNz — Mark Kropf (@MarkKropf) January 9, 2017

Thanks @Giants for trashing this plane so badly it was delayed for 2hrs in a "clean up operation" which meant I didn't miss my connection! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7mvSPIoz9r — Sian Welby (@Sianwelby) January 9, 2017

Mark Kropf of the New York Post provided the details:

“Another 30 minutes passed and the gate agent told us it was the Giants that destroyed the biz class cabin, and we saw service personnel walking countless seat cushions off the plane.

“Upon entering the business class cabin, the cleaning scent only partially masked the alcohol smell. I had popcorn, chewing tobacco and other food crumbs on my seat.”

It probably wasn’t a very happy flight back to Newark.