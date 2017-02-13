Giants receiver Victor Cruz won’t be complaining about not getting the ball thrown his way this upcoming season, at least not in New York.

Cruz, who was set to count toward $9.4 million of the salary cap, was released by the team on Monday, along with veteran running back Rashad Jennings, according to the New York Daily News.

The New Jersey native posted the following photo on Instagram to announce the move:

This isn’t a huge surprise, as Cruz has battled through injuries and has failed to record a 1,000-yard season since 2012. He finished last season with 39 catches for 586 yards (one touchdown). And for Jennings, well, Paul Perkins had his breakout season last year, and general manager Jerry Reese is always making moves with the future in mind.

It will be interesting to see if Cruz lands with another NFC East team, and certainly possible.