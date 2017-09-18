Giants tight end Evan Engram tried to be a trend-setter during Monday night’s game against the Lions, and he paid for it.

Engram caught a touchdown pass from Eli Mannning — the only one the Giants have scored all season — and he did Marshawn Lynch’s celebration in the end zone. In case you missed it, here’s Engram grabbing his crotch, for all to see.

Evan Engram celebrates first career TD pic.twitter.com/izKxRxRBRV — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) September 19, 2017

The young tight end must have thought he was exempt from being penalized, since celebrations are now permitted, but not if they’re as obscene as his was.

We can assume the Giants weren’t happy about the penalty, either. The Giants had to kick off from their own 20-yard line, and the kick sailed out of bounds. Detroit started on the NYG 45-yard line on the drive that followed, and led to a touchdown.