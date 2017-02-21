The era of at least one Manning brother playing in the NFL should complete its second decade, but it won’t last much longer than that.

Peyton Manning’s career lasted from 1998 to 2015, and the Giants expect Eli Manning to give them two or three more quality seasons, according to Bob Glauber of Newsday via Pro Football Talk.

Glauber said the Giants have begun to think about a post-Eli world. The 36-year-old threw for 4,027 yards with 26 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions in 2016, leading the Giants to the playoffs for the first time since he won his second Super Bowl in 2011. He threw for 6.7 yards per attempt, his lowest mark in that category since 2007, the year he won his first Super Bowl.

Manning is under contract through 2019, and it’s looking like this will be his last contract with the Giants. Time is running out for him to win that third Super Bowl ring, break the tie with Peyton Manning and earn permanent bragging rights at family gatherings.