The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions thanks to an amazing performance by quarterback Tom Brady, and his famous supermodel wife couldn’t be happier.

After watching her husband lead the Patriots to quite possibly the greatest comeback ever in Super Bowl history, Gisele Bündchen went absolutely nuts in the stands, and she got it all on camera.

GISELE SETTLE DOWN pic.twitter.com/ikrXMLhueN — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) February 6, 2017

It’s not every day your husband delivers in the clutch to win the big game. Oh wait, it’s Tom Brady. He does this all the time.