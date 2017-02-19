Glenn Robinson III was the most unlikely person to win the NBA Dunk Contest, but that didn’t stop him from doing the deed.

Robinson beat Derrick Jones Jr. in the finals, and did so by dunking over teammate Paul George, the Pacers mascot and a dancer. And it was a reverse slam, even.

Jones threw down a sick dunk of his own in the round, earning a “50” by taking a lob pass off the side of the backboard, and going between the legs and throwing it down with a kick at the end.

It looked like Jones had the best individual dunk, but Robinson was the best overall in the finals. Both of them got pretty creative, even though the contest as a whole wasn’t all that entertaining.