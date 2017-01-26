Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell, presumably with a straight face, said that the Jaguars can win a Super Bowl with Blake Bortles.

“I think we can win a lot of games with Blake; I think we can win a Super Bowl with Blake,” Caldwell told the team website.

Bortles is 11-34 in his three-year career. His 16 interceptions this season were a career low, and only three of them came in the last six games of the season. But he went from 35 touchdown passes and a 5-11 record in 2015 to 23 and a 3-13 record this season. His yards per pass attempt dropped from 7.3 to 6.2 and his passer rating dropped from 88.2 to 78.8.

If Caldwell believes what he says, then he’s going to sink or swim with the quarterback he chose with the third overall pick of the 2014 draft. He’s entering his fifth season as the Jaguars’ GM, but now he’s got Tom Coughlin making things a little less comfortable for him. So if he’s wrong about Bortles, hopefully he’s not about to travel with the team before he’s informed of his firing.

[NFL.com]