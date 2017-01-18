The Golden State Warriors’ future move to San Francisco has drawn a lot of press recently, and they turned some heads in breaking ground for the new arena on Monday.

The Chase Center will be the team’s new home, and the groundbreaking event was quite the show.

Check out these excavators moving in perfect unison, as well as some acrobats throwing cones at each other, because that’s how you do it big.

most unexpected part of my day? definitely the giant excavators moving in unison to “the blue danube,” definitely didn’t see that coming pic.twitter.com/61mMqqfQg5 — Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) January 17, 2017

The groundbreaking is official. pic.twitter.com/PDS6YuCkQU — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 17, 2017

When you think the Warriors have outdone themselves, they take it to another level. pic.twitter.com/lduJDtpeez — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 17, 2017

That’s what a title win can buy you, a state-of-the-art new arena. The $1 billion venue is set to be completed for the 2019-20 season.