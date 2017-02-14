If it’s not broke, don’t fix it, and that seems to be the strategy the Warriors are employing this season.

The Warriors went out and landed the top free agent on the market in the offseason in Kevin Durant, and he’s made the team just as explosive as everyone projected them to be. The team has now hit its stride, and even though they’re coming off a 22-point loss in Denver, no one in the Bay Area is in panic mode, and understandably so.

Warriors director of player personnel Larry Harris spoke to KNBR and told them they’re not likely to be active before the trade deadline (via East Bay Times).

“We’ll take phone calls. We’re not going to initiate any,” Harris said. “But we’ll take phone calls if teams are interested, if they need us maybe in a three-way deal or they see something that can help us. We’re certainly not generating calls. And not because we’re being arrogant or anything.”

Golden State holds a 46-9 record and is leaps and bounds above everyone else in the NBA. There’s no reason to tinker with success, and they’re doing the right thing here.

Of course they’ll field calls — if a veteran, particularly a frontcourt player, wants to play for a contender and they can get him on the cheap for some depth, then by all means, they should pursue it. But otherwise, they’re fine staying put.