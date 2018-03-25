Golden Tate was the center of attention during a brief moment at the largest ski resort in North America over the weekend.

Tate was spotted at an outdoor bar in Whistler-Blackcomb Resort wearing an American flag-themed ski suit, when he motioned for a fan to throw him a beer. Sure enough, the can came flying over, and Tate caught it with ease.

The Lions receiver didn’t stop there, though, as he popped the tab and proceeded to chug the beer after catching it.

Gotta protect @ShowtimeTate at all costs. The man is a National Treasure 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pUkQnIgYMW — IC (@ivancanfield) March 25, 2018

Not a bad chug by any means, but Tate certainly can’t compete with Tom Brady.