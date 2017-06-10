Golden Tate didn’t beat around the bush about wanting a contract extension.

Quoting a Pro Football Focus tweet about Julian Edelman’s contract extension with the New England Patriots, Tate replied: “I hope I’m one of the next ones to get extended….. big plays can come in all shapes and forms huh?”

I hope I'm one of the next ones to get extended….. big plays can come in all shapes and forms huh? https://t.co/Rsw1jBRPWU — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) June 9, 2017

The veteran wide receiver has two years left on the five-year, $31 million deal he signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent in 2014. He’s scheduled to make $6 million in cash this year and $7 million in cash next year.

Tate led the Lions last season with 91 catches for 1,077 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also ranks first in missed tackled forced among receivers since 2014, according to the PFF graphic he cited in his tweet.

Asked if he’s underpaid, Tate told reporters on Saturday: “Yep.”

He also said he’d like to stay in Detroit.

“Just saw my buddy get extended and that’s obviously the goal,” Tate said, via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “I have this season and next season until I can really think about it, but it wasn’t nothing malicious or mean hinting at it. I mean, I’m hinting at it in a few years, of course.

“I would love to stay here. I’m having a lot of fun. We have a great foundation. I love where we’re going so I’d love to be here but we’ll see. I’ve still got time.”

Tate’s numbers since joining the Lions are solid, and he appears to have good chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford. It would make perfect sense for them to go ahead and lock him up for the next couple of years.