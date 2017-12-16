Golden Tate is known for his quick footwork, which translates to him being nimble enough to participate in other sports as well.

Like ballet, for example.

Tate caught a screen pass in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Bears, and he then juked Kyle Fuller so bad that the Bears cornerback fell down.

Golden Tate is a damn cheat code man. 🎮#OnePride pic.twitter.com/NUArjDwFY4 — Lions Daily (@CatchLikeCalvin) December 17, 2017

The Lions receiver racked up some yards after the catch, and celebrated by doing ballet on the sideline after the play was over.

We now know Tate’s secret to success on the field.