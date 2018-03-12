One of the oldest and most enjoyed games on the planet is golf. It is a very fun game that is played on a large and wide outdoor course, involves a small hard ball to be stroked into a series of holes using iron or wood-tipped sticks or commonly known as golf clubs.

In this article, let’s tackle the top 8 reasons why you should be playing golf.

#1: Teaches you sports etiquette

Golf isn’t just about striking small hard balls into holes but it also teaches respect and good manners in terms of following the rules and sportsmanship.

#2: Best game for outdoors and offers a wide variety of formats

There is nothing better than playing a lovely course on a warm and sunny day with your pals. There are a lot of several ways to enjoy and score golfing – you can play foursomes, greensomes, Texas-scramble, medal, stable ford and so on – it never gets boring.

#3: Despite contrasting abilities, you can compete with anyone you want

The handicap system allows every golfer to compete against anyone with different level – whether an amateur or a professional.

#4: Anyone can play golf – literally

Phil Mickelson’s career in golf began around the time he could walk and run away from home at the age of 3 to play on the golf course. You don’t have to be a professional golfer like Phil Mickelson (http://www.phil-mickelson.com/) and be one of the best golfers in the history of sports just to play golf – it can be enjoyed by everyone, simply because golf has no age limit.

#5: Golf can be extremely rewarding

Although it can be very frustrating and painful at first, playing golf can become extremely rewarding once your first break 70, 80, or 90 – it will show worth to every pain you’ve put up while playing.

#6: You can practice golf everywhere

In the living room, on the range, at the club, or even at the garden – you can literally practice golf anywhere.

#7: Professional careers in golf are longer compared to most sports

Take Phil Mickelson (http://www.phil-mickelson.com/) for example, he is the best left-handed golfer and he won his first wins in 1993 and won the British Open in 2013. In his 48 years, Mickelson achieved more on the course compared to any golfers that hope to accomplish during their lifetime professional career in golf.

#8: Most importantly, playing golf is exercising in a fun way

Uphill, downhill, waling for over six miles on an 18-hole round average – golf sure is one of the most physically demanding sports in the world. Regularly, it can help you obtained a fit body, improve overall endurance muscle tones, as well as in losing weight and body fat.

Conclusion:

“The object of golf is not just to win. It is to play like a gentleman, and win.” – Phil Mickelson

Golf surely is a sport is loved by everyone and that’s for good reasons. It is a great way to keep in touch with friends, helps in reducing stress, offers opportunities to socialize with new people, develop the sense of connectedness in the community, keeping you fit – and of course, build’s someone’s character just like any other sports.