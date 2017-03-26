Gonzaga destroyed Xavier in Saturday night’s Elite Eight matchup, 83-59, in a game that was never really close.

And frankly, the Musketeers were lucky to score as many points as they did, since the Bulldogs actually spotted them two points, in a sense.

Near the end of the first half, with Gonzaga clinging to a ten-point lead, Xavier scored two points in one of the most improbable ways possible. It happened when RaShid Gaston missed a jumper from near the free-throw line, followed by Johnathan Williams attempting to haul in the rebound. Unfortunately for him, he bounced the ball off the court, and it landed in the basket.

Xavier shot only 35 percent from the field in the game, so they could use every point they could get.

About Matt Birch

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter