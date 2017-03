Goran Dragic took an elbow to the face during Saturday’s game, and suffered an orbital contusion as a result.

He didn’t play in Sunday’s game against the Pacers, and if you look at this recent photo of him, you’ll quickly understand why.

This is why Goran Dragic cannot play tonight:; pic.twitter.com/4QTAxGLF2d — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 12, 2017

Dragic commented that he couldn’t even see out of the eye. Ouch.