Now that Gordon Hayward has undergone a change of scenery, it’s time for a new look.

Hayward, who has been the subject of trade rumors linking him to the Celtics, could be in the middle of some huge news involving the team, as it sure looks like the Jazz and Celtics are finalizing a possible trade.

And when you have big news to announce, you need to do it in a fresh suit. So that’s why Hayward was spotted buying one at a Jos. A. Bank in Boston.

who said getting fitted @josabank would stink? welcome to town, hoss #whatdoidowithmyhands A post shared by ryan delea (@delcat_thekid) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

@StoolGreenie my friend just saw Gordon at jos a bank. Allegedly Hayward says "uhhh I need a suit for tomorrow." hoping that means he signed pic.twitter.com/yqLD6BfQJR — Spenten (@MoMoneyMorency) July 6, 2017

Hayward knows it’s important to be a contributor on the court, but having a strong suit game is vital as well.