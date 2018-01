Celtics forward Gordon Hayward appears to be progressing in recovery from a fractured left ankle he suffered on opening night.

Hayward is already back putting shots up on the court while standing on two feet. Check out this recent video of him draining three-pointers in a recent practice.

Looks like Gordon Hayward is back to shooting on two feet 👀 (📹: Robyn Hayward / IG) pic.twitter.com/6aBXcgKhOr — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) January 22, 2018

Hayward drained three consecutive shots on that sequence — not bad at all.