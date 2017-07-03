Apparently, there’s more to the Ricky Rubio trade than we thought.

Most people assumed that the Utah Jazz traded for Rubio simply as insurance in the event that George Hill went elsewhere in free agency, but that’s not the only reason why. It seems Gordon Hayward mentioned to the Jazz that he’d like to play with the flashy passer in Utah. And with Hayward mulling over offers in free agency, trading for Rubio was done with the All-Star forward in mind.

For those reading tea leaves on Gordon Hayward, word is he told Jazz he wanted Rubio & would love to play w/ him — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 3, 2017

Continuing what Ramona Shelburne said, the Jazz 100 percent made the Ricky Rubio trade with Gordon Hayward in mind — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 3, 2017

The feeling on Rubio is Hayward and the rest of the offense has never played with a passing point guard like that — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 3, 2017

Hayward met with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics over the weekend, and he met with the Jazz on Monday. So far, there’s been no word on a decision yet, but the Jazz have to like their chances after fulfilling Hayward’s request to bring in Rubio.