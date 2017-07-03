Posted byon
Apparently, there’s more to the Ricky Rubio trade than we thought.
Most people assumed that the Utah Jazz traded for Rubio simply as insurance in the event that George Hill went elsewhere in free agency, but that’s not the only reason why. It seems Gordon Hayward mentioned to the Jazz that he’d like to play with the flashy passer in Utah. And with Hayward mulling over offers in free agency, trading for Rubio was done with the All-Star forward in mind.
Hayward met with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics over the weekend, and he met with the Jazz on Monday. So far, there’s been no word on a decision yet, but the Jazz have to like their chances after fulfilling Hayward’s request to bring in Rubio.