The Celtics’ biggest free-agent acquisition of the summer went down with a leg injury in the first quarter of his first game with the team, and it was hard to watch.
Gordon Hayward went up for a rebound midway through the opening stanza, landed awkwardly and stayed down for awhile. It looked as if he broke his leg.
He was eventually carted off the court for further evaluation.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens spoke about Hayward’s injury after the game.
Here are some updates on Hayward’s injury.
If Hayward did avoid ligament damage, he could possibly return later in the season. We’ll see what the further testing/MRI reveals, and hope for a swift recovery.