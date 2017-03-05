Grayson Allen just can’t help himself.

Allen and his Duke teammates squared off against North Carolina on Saturday night, as basketball fans were treated to the epic interstate rivalry matchup.

And it didn’t take long for a controversial moment to take place.

Allen, at one point in the first half, elbowed North Carolian guard Brandon Robinson in the face in an attempt to gain some room. And given his history, it’s hard to believe that this action wasn’t intentional.

🚨🚨🚨 GRAYSON ALLEN ELBOW INCIDENT ALERT 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/Sby5cwkcSQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 5, 2017

He was hit with a technical foul for his actions.