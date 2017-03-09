Quantcast
Grayson Allen loudly curses, slams ball down during temper tantrum (VIDEO)
March 8, 2017

Duke guard Grayson Allen erupted and threw another temper tantrum on the court during Wednesday’s ACC tournament game against Clemson.

Allen was upset about a foul call in the first half of the game, so he slammed the basketball down and yelled out an obscenity in frustration.

Allen received a technical for his outburst, and barely played during the rest of the game as a result. He was actually held scoreless in the game, and logged only 12 minutes. Coach K clearly was trying to send a message—hopefully it was received.