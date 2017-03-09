Posted byon
Duke guard Grayson Allen erupted and threw another temper tantrum on the court during Wednesday’s ACC tournament game against Clemson.
Allen was upset about a foul call in the first half of the game, so he slammed the basketball down and yelled out an obscenity in frustration.
Allen received a technical for his outburst, and barely played during the rest of the game as a result. He was actually held scoreless in the game, and logged only 12 minutes. Coach K clearly was trying to send a message—hopefully it was received.