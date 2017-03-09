Duke guard Grayson Allen erupted and threw another temper tantrum on the court during Wednesday’s ACC tournament game against Clemson.

Allen was upset about a foul call in the first half of the game, so he slammed the basketball down and yelled out an obscenity in frustration.

Grayson Allen gets teed up for slamming the ball down. Coach K immediately yanks him pic.twitter.com/ZjQqpHf9x0 — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) March 8, 2017

Grayson Allen just got third foul and slammed ball right in front of me, then yelled "F–k!" Got the T he very much deserved. Never learns. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) March 8, 2017

Allen received a technical for his outburst, and barely played during the rest of the game as a result. He was actually held scoreless in the game, and logged only 12 minutes. Coach K clearly was trying to send a message—hopefully it was received.