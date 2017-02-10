After all the incidents he’s been involved in in the past, it’s no surprise why some officials aren’t giving Duke guard Grayson Allen the benefit of the doubt when it comes to 50-50 calls.

Allen fouled out of Thursday night’s game against UNC, and that was unfortunate, because he had already scored 25 points and was having a big game. The fourth foul he was called for was a bit of a weak call, as Allen was playing his man close, and was whistled after giving him a bump.

Of course, he reacted by throwing a fit on the court afterward, which continued when he made his way to the bench.

His tantrum probably won’t help him get more calls in the future, either. It might be time for an attitude adjustment.