Former Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy made quick work of Kenneth Woods at The Horseshoe Casino Riverdome in American Kombat Alliance’s “Rite of Passage 2,” and he’s now managed to knock out both opponents he’s faced during his MMA career so far.

Hardy previously knocked out fellow amateur Joe Hawkins in just 32 seconds roughly one month ago, and it didn’t take him much longer to take care of Woods in Bossier City, Louisiana on Friday night.

The former NFL’er was a bit more passive than when he squared off against Hawkins to start the fight, but then got Woods to circle near the outside of the cage, and proceeded to pummel him with a flurry of punches and kicks. Hardy eventually got on top of Woods and proceeded to pound on him, which led to the referee stopping the fight and awarding him the win by knockout.

Former Cowboy Greg Hardy (2-0) defeats Mississippi amateur debutant Kenneth Woods (0-1) in just 32 seconds by knockout at AKA: Rite Of Passage 2. Via @FloCombat pic.twitter.com/WJyJNfzsQR — Brian Oswald (@briancoswald) December 2, 2017

It took 96 seconds for Hardy to knock out Woods, so the fight lasted a bit longer than his first one, but not by much. Hardy is now 2-0 in his MMA career, and it will be interesting to see who he fights next.