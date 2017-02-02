Fox Sports analyst and former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings has weighed in on Russell Wilson’s comments about President Donald Trump—Colin Kaepernick was more courageous.

Let the debate begin.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback spoke out recently after Trump signed an executive order enforcing new restrictions on immigration. Kaepernick, of course, spoke out all season by protesting the national anthem and giving candid interviews.

As Speak For Yourself captured, Jennings credits Kaepernick as more courageous than Wilson:

.@GregJennings: I don't think Russell Wilson's comments about Pres. Trump are courageous at all. He’s not on an island like Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/xRNeCypRZL — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 2, 2017

For context, this is what Wilson had to say about Trump, according to Sports Illustrated:

“I don’t even know if he’s going to be able to last four years, in my opinion. You don’t want to wish bad upon anybody because if he doesn’t last four years, that means that something went wrong, so hopefully nothing goes wrong, anymore that it’s already doing. But it’s just been a crazy 10 days already. And, you know, Barack! Come back. Come back, Barack! Come back, Barack!”

Kaepernick and Wilson are two of the biggest sporting names to speak out about Trump. Jennings himself offers his own parental take on the situation, though the point here is he argues Kaepernick made his protest all season and came under more fire.

Regardless, both men have made their views public and it is far from the last time either will speak on the topic.