The Carolina Panthers have plenty of problems heading into a summer after a down season.

Tight end Greg Olsen wasn’t necessarily expected to be one of them.

Alas, it sounds like the veteran has his eye on a brand new deal given both his performance and the developing market at his position. Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer noted the budding situation:

Olsen, who’s made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons, is looking for a deal that is commensurate with the NFL’s top tight ends, according to a pair of league sources.

Person captured the thoughts of Olsen himself in the same writeup:

“In the ideal world, that’d be great,” Olsen said. “I’m very confident on where I stand in the league and where I belong. Both productivity and all things considered, there’s nobody that’s been more productive or more consistent than I have. And I’ll stand on that until the cows come home.”

Olsen has every right to want a new deal considering what some of the guys at his position make these days. He’s checking in at $6.5 million per year right now, but he’s outperformed the contract with ease, posting three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 16 touchdowns over that span.

Carolina needs to be careful with money as other necessary extensions come up and Olsen is now 32 years old. The writeup mentions he isn’t one to pose a holdout over such matter which is nice, but the Panthers will need to find a way to keep one of the offense’s most critical players happy regardless.

This is something to monitor as the Panthers head into the heat of summer.