Spurs coach Gregg Popovich doesn’t worry about things that are outside of his control.

If the execution isn’t there, he’ll hold his team accountable. And if the coaching staff calls the wrong play, he’ll let the public know, but just won’t use many words in doing so.

And while Pop may be smarter than most NBA fans, he still watches games the same way—or Warriors ones, at least. Popovich had no problem admitting that the Warriors are “fun to watch” when speaking to the media on Tuesday.

“I don’t watch Golden State’s film,” Popovich said on Tuesday, via CBSSports.com. “I watch a game once in a while because Golden State’s really fun to watch. You’ve got to admit that, they’re in a different league than the rest of us.”

He then fielded a question about how the Warriors established their “superteam.”

“That’s your job,” he said. “What team wouldn’t try to put together as good a group as they can? They did a good job, they figured it out, they get credit for it.

The Spurs have two days off and a bit of time until they’re set to square off against the Pelicans on Friday night, so Popovich will have time to watch the Warriors rebound from their loss against the Heat, if he chooses to.