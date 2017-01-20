Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was not happy with the officiating in Thursday night’s game against the Nuggets, and he made sure to let one referee know about it.

Popovich was seen yelling at the official on the baseline in the second quarter of the game, as he was visibly upset about a previous call that didn’t go the Spurs’ way. He received a technical foul for arguing, but didn’t stop there. Pop then followed the ref as he attempted to walk away, and told him this:

“You’re a terrible referee!”

Spurs' Gregg Popovich gets ejected ("You're a terrible referee") and gets standing ovation from AT&T Center crowd pic.twitter.com/bEZP8WP8qf — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 20, 2017

That earned him a second technical foul, and he was ejected from the game as a result.

Emmanuel Mudiay rubbed some salt in the wound as well. Right after Popovich was ejected, Mudiay trolled him by motioning him to leave the court.

LMAO Emmanuel Mudiay trolling Gregg Popovich right in his face after getting ejected 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LCOSDGmp7z — Sky Wob (@World_Wide_Wob) January 20, 2017

Pop’s outburst was pretty entertaining, but so was the ovation he received from the fans at AT&T Center.