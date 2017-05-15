Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich clearly is not happy about Zaza Pachulia’s attempt to “close out” on Kawhi Leonard in Sunday’s Game 1.

There’s been a lot of debate as to whether or not it was a “dirty,” play with most analysts in agreement that it was. The other side of the equation has to do with whether or not Pachulia’s action was “intentional.”

But Popovich doesn’t care about intent, and he made sure to make that known when speaking to reporters on Monday. He even made an analogy that involves manslaughter, so you’ll want to check out what he had to say in the video below.

“A totally unnatural closeout that the league outlawed years ago and pays great attention to,” Pop said. “And Kawhi’s not there. And you want to know how we feel about it? You want to know if that lessens our chances or not?”

"You wanna know how we feel? That's how we feel!" Pop goes OFF 🔥🔥🔥 (via @JabariJYoung) pic.twitter.com/ChfZ1S7aXm — 120 Sports (@120Sports) May 15, 2017

Pop does raise a good point, and you can’t blame him for being upset. The Spurs were in position to steal/win Game 1 on the road, but that play changed the entire game, and series, for that matter.