Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion, whether it’s about his team’s performance on the court or the officiating during games.

That was on full display during Friday night’s game against the Thunder, when Popovich gave the officials a piece of his mind. It happened in the third quarter, when Andre Roberson appeared to deflect the ball out of bounds, but the refs instead gave the ball to the Thunder, resulting in a turnover. The bad call went against the Spurs, and Pop was furious, so he pointed at all three officials, covered his eyes and gave them a piece of his mind.

“All three of you…1,2,3, you’re all f—ing blind!” Popovich appeared to say.

Pop calling all three referees "f***ing blind" in GIF form, by req pic.twitter.com/PYPAPPdoBd — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 18, 2017

Even at 68 years of age, Pop still hasn’t lost his passion for coaching.