The 2017-18 NBA season hasn’t even reached its quarter-mark yet, but Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has already received four technical fouls. On top of that, he received his second ejection of the season during Monday’s game against the Mavericks.

Popovich was unhappy with the officials midway through the second quarter, and he made sure to let them know about it. He walked onto the court, and had this to say to the referees.

“Kiss my a–” Popovich said.

The Spurs head coach didn’t stop there, either. He pointed to his eyes and yelled “Open your eyes!” in the direction of the officials. That got him ejected from the game.

"Kiss my ass….open your eyes!" – Gregg Popovich gets ejected. (Via House of Highlights) pic.twitter.com/TVly27cWxC — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) November 28, 2017

Popovich, who is nearing 70 years of age, seems to have much less of a filter than he previously had. Pop clearly doesn’t think twice about teeing off on the officials if he feels they’ve wronged his team.