It’s not often that you see a Spurs player argue back and forth with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. When Pop berates them, they often nod in approval and that’s the end of it.

But Kawhi Leonard is the unquestioned leader of the team, so he’s the exception to that rule, apparently.

Pop was unhappy with Leonard for some reason during the game, so he called a timeout, and began letting the Spurs forward have it. Leonard didn’t seem to agree with him, so he stated his case and eventually walked away. Popovich eventually cooled down and talked to his coaching staff about it, and that was the end of it.

Even Kawhi Leonard will hear it from Gregg Popovich. No one is safe. (via @clippittv)pic.twitter.com/3Jm35C8atQ — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 16, 2017

Leonard bounced back strong, though, and threw down this dunk soon after their conversation.

Kawhi Leonard drops the 🔨 ! pic.twitter.com/p0lUT3qSX0 — NBARegion (@NBARegion) March 16, 2017

That’s what leaders do, they come back stronger than they previously were.

About Matt Birch



Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter

